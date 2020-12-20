Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from COVID-19, thanks everyone for prayers Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Maulana Tariq Jameel has tested negative for COVID-19, praised his admirers for praying

On Saturday, Maulana Tariq Jameel took to twitter to announce that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

Six days before the religious scholar was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, however, he updated everyone about his health and thanked them for the prayers.

The religious figure wrote in a tweet that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and its only because of his follower’s prayers and love. However, he still needs more time to fully recover and urged everyone to keep praying for him.

Previously, Maulana Tariq Jameel tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus, he wrote “Since last few days I was not feeling well. On getting tested for COVID, it came positive”.

Even, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the religious figure speedy recovery upon learning about his health.