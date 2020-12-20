Iffat Omar cross-examined in Meesha Shafi case Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Iffat Omar revealed knowing about alleged harassment during cross-examination in Meesha Shafi case

On Saturday, Iffat Omar was cross-examined for Meesha Shafi case, she disclosed that the Meesha and mother Saba Hameed had told her about alleged incident two weeks before tweeting about it.

Omar also said that she believed both the mother and daughter because she had previously heard about such incidents related to Ali Zafar.

The actress further said Hameed and Shafi met her at a dinner, told her about alleged sexual harassment and were very upset, however, Advocate Umar Gill disagreed with the statement as he said all three of them looked happy at that dinner.

Moreover, Previously Iffat also said that Meesha and Saba both are respected in the industry and she does not think that they can ever lie.

The hearing have been adjourned till 6th January as ordered by Judge Imtiaz Ahmad.