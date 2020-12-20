Demi Lovato is happy after split with fiancé Max Ehrich Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Demi Lovato and ex-fiancé Max Ehrich called off engagement in September

On Saturday, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share how she feels about being single after breaking up with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in September.

“The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram story.

Lovato just reminded everyone who are single or recently broke up that it’s okay to be all by yourself and happiness does not necessary have to come from being with someone.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together” a source told People about Demi and Max’s split.