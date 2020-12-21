Govinda turns 57: What made him join the film industry? Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Govinda started his glorious acting career in 1986 with Ilzaam and the rest is history

'Govinda turns 57': What made him join the movies?

Indian actor Govinda celebrates his 57th birthday today. On his special day, let's take a look at how it all began for the star.

Govinda started his glorious acting career in 1986 with Ilzaam and the rest is history. However, landing his debut in Bollywood was not a piece of cake.

Talking to Simi Garewal in an old interview, Govinda revealed how his parents, who were also actors, struggled to survive once his father, Arun Ahuja, decided to quit movies after hitting a slump in his career.

“With failure, he was very shaken. He couldn’t take it,” revealed Govinda. The Coolie No.1 famed also shared it was painful for him to see his mother hence taking charge.

To help out his family, Govinda decided to rigorously look for a job until he found himself standing in front of Taj Mahal Hotel for a job of a steward.

“I didn’t get the job because I couldn’t speak English. I couldn’t speak in front of them,” Govinda told Simi.



Simi then inquired what happened that made him become an actor finally.

“Sometimes, when you get to know when someone is struggling to get through the bad patch of life, struggling very hard and alone, especially a woman and a mother, and with six children trying to cope up with everything and yet keeping her dignity intact, the dignity of the family, getting four daughters married, it is very difficult. Anek aisi baatein huin joh chubti thiin (there were a number of incidents that would hurt). I have seen her go through all this. I wanted to change it and change it fast,” Govinda replied.



Fast forward to 24 years, Govinda is one of the most celebrated stars of the Indian film industry and has never failed to amuse fans with his epic hits.