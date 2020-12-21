Priyanka Chopra reveals what its like shooting amid pandemic Web Desk | December 21, 2020 'Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand,' reveals Priyanka Chopra

What shooting looks like in 2020? Hear from Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek into her typical day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the diva revealed the struggles her team has to go through on the sets of her next film, Text For You, to keep the cast and crew safe from the virus.

"What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!!" wrote Priyanka.





Priyanka is currently residing in London as per her shooting schedule. Before signing off, Priyanka wished her fans all the best and advised them to stay safe.

"Staying safe is part of getting the job done protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!" Priyanka concluded.



Fans can see Priyanka Chopra in this upcoming feature film alongside Céline Dion and Sam Heughan.

