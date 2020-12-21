Neha Kakkars pregnancy a publicity stunt for upcoming track Khayal Rakhya Kar Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October, only a few months after dating

Neha Kakkar's pregnancy a publicity stunt for upcoming track 'Khayal Rakhya Kar'

Neha Kakkar confused a lot of fans when she announced her pregnancy, just after two months of marrying singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Neha Kakkar shared a picture with husband caressing her visible baby bump. To top it all, brother Tony Kakkar as well, congratulated the couple on this new phase in their lives.





“Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you),” Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section.

Just after a day when the couple had stirred enough gossip in the air, the duo revealed the picture was indeed a publicity stunt for their new song, Khayal Rakhya Kar.

While fans are still disturbed by this unnecessary move, take a look at the new poster of Neha and Rohanpreet's upcoming track.









“We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” Rohanpreet told designer Anita Dongre.

