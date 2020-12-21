Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawans Mirchi Lagi from Coolie No.1 releases today Web Desk | December 21, 2020 The song is a reprised version of one of the most iconic songs in the India, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's 'Mirchi Lagi' from Coolie No.1 releases today

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are the hot topic these days as the duo is currently working on the remake of Coolie No.1, one of the most popular films from the 80s.

Taking to her Instagram this Sunday, Sara Ali Khan shared a thread of pictures in which fans could see her, dancing her heart out with Varun Dhawan.

"Mirchi lagi. Out tomorrow," wrote Sara alongside the post.

The song in fact is a reprised version of one of the most iconic songs in the Indian film industry, Main Toh Raste se Ja Raha Tha. Performedby none other than Govinda and Karishma Kapoor, the song to date, lives in the memories of fans.





By the looks of it, Mirchi Lagiis a modern version of the original song. In the pictures, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan donned candy pink shades, giving the set a whole new mood.