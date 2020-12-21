Shaniera Akram rocks the ethnic look as she dons a saree in her latest snap Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Shaniera Akram’s elegant look in saree stuns fans in latest click

Social activist and popular social media personality Shaniera Akram shared a jaw dropping click in which, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous saree.

Taking to Instagram, Shaniera stole her fans' hearts when she shared a picture of herself in the beautiful ensemble.





The wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, looked stunning as she struck a pose. The soft colors complimented her, making her eyes pop.





Even fans were blown away by her elegance as she carried the outfit with grace. It came to no surprise that the national Bhabhi was showered with compliments.