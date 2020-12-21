Ayeza Khan wows fans in sporty outfit in her latest Instagram post Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Ayeza Khan wows fans in sporty outfit in latest Instagram post

Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan has already stolen her fans’ hearts with stunning acting performances in drama serials this year.

From playing Mehwish in Meray Paas Tum Ho and Mehru in Mehar Posh, Ayeza stunned the audience as well as critics with her acting and gorgeous looks.

Her Instagram account is a treat for her fans to get a glimpse of their favorite star’s donning new looks. Ayeza’s latest Instagram post is a prove that she can rock any and every style that she wears.

















In the latest post, shared on Sunday, Ayeza, 29, opted for a sporty look in shades of purple. She could be seen putting her natural beauty on display as she struck a pose with the sporty-chic look.





Fans were blown away by her effortless beauty that she carries from glamorous bridal looks to cozy sweaters, and make anything look good. Love and compliments were showered on her post as her Instagram grid is truly a treat to praise her fashion choices.