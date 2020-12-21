Adnan Siddique pens emotional note sharing lessons from year 2020 Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Adnan Siddique pens emotional note sharing lessons from year 2020

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for almost everyone around the globe and is now coming to an end. The year with all the ups and downs and the challenges have taught meaningful life lessons to everyone, specially for taking things, people and relationships with loved ones for granted.

Prominent showbiz celebrities are coming out sharing their experience with the year, the introspection and what they have taken as their lesson.

Veteran actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui shared an elaborate note looking back at 2020 to mark the ending of a year that changed him completely, emotionally.





He titled his Instagram post as “A year to remember,” as he recalled the lessons this year taught him and many of us alike.“In three weeks from now, 2020 will be behind us. The most extraordinary year,” he wrote.

“When we rang it in, I don’t think anyone had even a vague idea that three months into it and our lives, as we knew it, would come to a halt. A thriving world came to an abrupt standstill and we are still waiting for normalcy to return. No wonder, our most common refrain since March 2020 is, ‘when will life be back to old normal?’” the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said.

Siddiqui, 51, then continued to reveal that he has been often asked why he admires 2020, especially since it was fatal for so many and caused ‘a life-altering crisis across the globe.’ To answer this question, Siddiqui said, “I have always felt that in every adversity lies an opportunity. We only need to discover that. The amount of free time I had on my hands, thanks to the lockdown, was God sent. I loved the languid pace at which life was moving all those months. And as Mac Davis crooned, I stopped and smelled the roses.”

He then shared that he took the opportunity to spend much more time with his children and how happy they were since he was available all the time. “And I would like to imagine myself as a more patient and wiser parent while dealing with the millennials.”

He continued, “I finished a book that was mocking me for years for having left it in between. Caught up on sleep, wrote poetry.”

He concluded his note saying that, “But most of all, 2020 enlightened me to a new perspective of life – to accept it in a larger scheme of things. I learnt that man, even if he fancies himself as omnipotent, can never conquer nature. 2020 also taught me to slow down a bit, to hold my loved ones closer, to pray a little longer, and never to take life for granted.”