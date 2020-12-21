Maya Ali wins hearts with her jaw-dropping new post Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Maya Ali wins fans’ heart with latest snap

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has always been loved for her outstanding acting and her pretty and beautiful looks.

The Teefa In Trouble actress took over millions of her fans’ hearts with her on-screen brilliance.

With Aunn Zara,Dayar-e-Dil andMann Mayal, the actress has become a famous name in the industry.



By the passing time, Maya has groomed herself a lot with her fashion sense and fitness journey and her latest snap is a proof of that.





The Parey Hut Love star shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen rocking a gorgeous cream sweater, with butterflies, along with what appears to be black leather pants with a matching cross body bag.

The simple yet classy look was finished off with glitzy earrings, minimal makeup and straightened hair.

Mesmerized by her flawless beauty, fans showered her post with love and compliments.





The actress will be next seen with Sheheryar Munawar in upcoming drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

