Sheheryar Munawar shares his experience working with Maya Ali in ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Sheheryar Munawar shares his experience working with Maya Ali in upcoming serial ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’

Pakistani actor and model Sheheryar Munawar started his career in TV dramas in year 2014 and became an over-night successful name in the showbiz industry.

The actor, who is the ultimate heartthrob of the industry, has delivered outstanding performances in movies, Parey Hut Love and Ho Mann Jahan.

Now, Sheheryar is coming back to recreate his magic in his upcoming drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat, opposite actress Maya Ali.





In an interview with Dawn'sImages, Sheheryar, 32, opened up about the upcoming serial directed by Anjum Shahzad, that is the story of unrequited love, the lead characters played by Maya and Sheheryar will be fighting their own battles and against the world to come together in what will be an intense love story.





He shared that the character was especially to fun to play because it was witty, emotional and strong-willed. Coming back to television after a long, he called his experience ‘a little tiring’.





"But also a lot of fun because when you're doing films you're doing about half a scene or a scene a day — but on a television set you average about 8 scenes a day. But for the same reason it's also very exciting because you get to do so much work," the 7 Din Mohabbat In actor added.

Working with Maya Ali again, as the star couple were last seen together in Asim Raza directed film Parey Hut Love, Sheheryar said that there is a kind of connection in terms of working with Maya. He also seem to be praising the young actress as he said, she is very professional.

"Maya is very professional, hardworking and a focused colleague to work with. She has great work ethic and she puts in a lot of effort into the scenes that we do together. There's a lot of back and forth into prepping for a scene, we can exchange our ideas easily so it's a lot of fun."