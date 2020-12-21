Mansha Pasha has some great self-care hacks: Check out Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Mansha Pasha shared her skin-care routine during the winter season

Mansha Pasha has some great self-care hacks

On Sunday, Mansha Pasha took to Instagram to share a picture of heater and face mask which she uses for skin care routine.

The 33-year-old actress has been sharing self-care tips and tricks with her 857k followers and she has always urged her fans to take care of their skin in order for it to flow and look flawless.

Pasha posted an adorable selfie wearing white bathrobe and white and pink bunny hairband. In the photo she can be seen smiling widely as her skin glowed.

Alongside her exquisite selfie she wrote a caption that read as “Self care, skin care Sunday”. She shared a snap of a face mask she uses for nourishment on her photo-sharing platform story.





Moreover, it’s important to make some time for your skin and do some self-care especially during this chaotic 2020.