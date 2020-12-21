Sarwat Gilani celebrates 38th birthday in ‘Churails themed party Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Sarwat Gilani celebrates 38th birthday in ‘Churails’ themed party

One of the Pakistani showbiz industry’s prominent name actress Sarwat Gilani has recently celebrated her 38th birthday.

Undoubtedly, she has proven that age is just a number as the actress looks ever gorgeous and beautiful.

The Churails famed actor celebrated this birthday with husband Fahad Mirza and their close friends but, that’s not all. The glamourous party was organized following complete theme of Churails, one of the Sarwat’s career’s successful web series.

Pictures of the celebrations were shared by those in attendance on social media, including designers Nomi Ansari and Asim Jofa, stylist Khojii, model Fouzia Aman, Shazia Naz Khan and Hasan Rizvi.

Sarwat looked glittering in a black dress, cutting her birthday cake. The birthday girl cut a beautiful white cake, which had a portrait of her character ‘Sara Khan’ in blue burkah on the top.

Check out the pictures here.



