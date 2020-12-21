The Guardian equates ‘Conversations with Kanwal to Oprah Winfreys show Web Desk | December 21, 2020 The Guardian equated Kanwal Ahmed’s digital talk show with Oprah Winfrey’s show

On Sunday, Kanwal Ahmed took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her getting featured in The Guardian with her followers.

The 31-year-old made the nation proud once again! Her talk show Conversations with Kanwal was equated with Oprah Winfrey’s show by the publication.

Ahmed posted the picture of the article on her photo-sharing platform and wrote caption alongside it that read as “This is CRAZY. But also real. The guardian didn't just feature us. They also equated Conversations with Kanwal to the theoprahconversation”.

“All tears right now to see the world applauding how my beautiful community of women came together to make this happen!” she added.





Kanwal also thanked and praised all members of her Facebook group Soul Sister Pakistan for their continuous support and love that.