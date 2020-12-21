Ahsan Khan opens up about new talk show Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Ahsan Khan stated new talk show is something that has not been done before

Ahsan Khan opens up about new talk show

Recently, in an interview with a Daily Times, Ahsan Khan revealed about his new talk show which is titled as Time Out with Ahsan Khan.

The 39-year-old actor said that people would like his new show 10 times more than BOL Nights. He further mentioned that he is working with Ansari Sahab, Danish Khawaja, Adeel and many more.

Khan further told that on BOL Nights he had to come up with questions and make scripts all on his own and he wanted to do something new this time as he was tired of the monotony.

The Udaari star further added that people you like BOL Nights would enjoy his new talk show even more. He said he can’t wait for it too air soon so that people can watch and enjoy.