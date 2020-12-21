Pakistani-American Ali A. Zaidi becomes part of Joe Bidens Climate team Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Joe Biden has appointed Pakistani born Ali A. Zaidi as Deputy National Climate Advisor

Recently, a statement was released on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ transition website announcing that Ali A. Zaidi will serve as their Deputy National Climate Advisor.

Pakistani-born Zaidi took to twitter and wrote “We need a whole-of-government approach to take on the climate crisis — in a way that spurs jobs and advances justice. I was floored when President-elect JoeBiden called. I still am — profoundly humbled, deeply honored, and so ready to get to work!”

Moreover, in his first speech after his appointment he said “'America will lead the world in responding to the climate crises”.

The statement on Biden-Harris transition website read as “Ali Zaidi currently serves the state of New York as Deputy Secretary to the Governor for Energy and Environment and Chairman of Climate Policy and Finance, and leads the state’s efforts on climate change”.

“A longtime advisor to President-elect Biden on climate matters, Zaidi brings the cross-sector and multi-disciplinary experience needed to deliver a whole-of-government response to the climate crisis” statement continued.

“Zaidi immigrated from Pakistan and grew up outside Erie, Pennsylvania. He received an A.B. from Harvard University and J.D. from Georgetown University” it concluded.

