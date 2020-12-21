Kriti Sanon tests negative for coronavirus Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Kriti Sanon thanked fans for wishes after testing negative for coronavirus

On Saturday, 19th December, Kriti Sanon took to twitter to announce that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old star tweeted “Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love”.

On 9th December, Sanon announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus. However, now fans are glad that Kriti is finally recovering.

The actress praised and thanked her doctors, Mr. Vishwas and fans for their support while she was sick. Many fans replied to her tweet and said that they are happy that she has tested negative.

“OMG SO SO GLAD KRITI! Keep staying safe and taking caree of yourself” one fan tweeted.

“Finally Today's Good news .Stay healthy” another fan wrote.