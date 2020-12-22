Priyanka Chopra shares the official trailer of ‘The White Tiger Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer ‘The White Tiger’ releases official trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares the official trailer of ‘The White Tiger’ with fans

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming movie The White Tiger released its official trailer last night.

On Monday, the Quantico actress gave a sneak peek at the official trailer of the movie via an Instagram post. "The White Tiger trailer is here! Coming to Netflix Jan 22!" Pee Cee captioned the video.





Netflix’s The White Tiger is based on the debut novel of the same name, penned by Indian author Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize winner.

Moments after trailer was released, fans came forth appreciating PeeCee’s work and couldn't stop gushing over the trailer.

Priyanka’s father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. aka Papa Jonas also shared his views on the trailer as he took to the trailer's comments section, which Priyanka shared on her Instagram, and said he was excited about the movie.

Starring Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, the film is slated to release on January 22, 2021 on Netflix.