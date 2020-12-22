Mahira Khan celebrated 36th birthday, thanks fans for love and prayers Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Mahira Khan celebrated 36th birthday, thanks fans for love and prayers

Pakistani cinema’s prominent name, actor Mahira Khan celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday. The superstar has turned to Instagram to express gratitude to the fans and showbiz celebrities for sending love and wonderful messages on her birthday.





After getting diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, the Raees star celebrated her birthday in quarantine. However, fans and close friends filled her social media accounts with love and best wishes.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Ho Mann Jahan actress updated fans about her health and wrote, “I’m going to try and reply to all the love and msgs I have received in this time. And all the wonderful birthday msgs, letters and videos too.”

About updates on her health, Mahira said, “I am better and on my way to recovery, Alhumdulillah.”

“Have no doubt in my heart that all of your prayers worked their magic. I felt the love, I felt it all. I love love love you all…” followed by a kiss emoticon.

The most loved actress has had a successful year as she was named among the BBC 100 Most Influential Women, Forbes 100 Asia Social Media Stars, won Best Actress award at Pakistan International Awards 2020 and was also named Best Actress at Lux Style Awards 2020.

The Humsafar star has been busy shooting this year for her two upcoming films, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, with actor Fahad Mustafa and also, she will be reuniting with Fawad Khan in Neelofar.





Mahira recently revealed that she has completed the final shooting for her second film before she tested positive for COVID.