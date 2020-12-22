Kareena Kapoor to write ‘Pregnancy Bible - A complete guide for moms-to-be Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Kareena Kapoor Khan to write a book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ in 2021, a complete guide for mom-to-be

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to join the writers club as she has announced to pen down a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. The book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, will release next year.

Kareena, mother of four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan is expecting her second baby with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. She announced her latest writing endeavor on Taimur’s birthday.





Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding star, 40, made the announcement public with her fans and followers. “Today is the perfect day to announce – ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ for all you moms-to-be. Will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! Can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021,” the Jab We Met actor wrote in the caption alongside the comical cover art of the book.

Talking about the upcoming book, Chiki Sarkar, co-founder of Juggernaut, said that India “badly needed” a one-stop book that mothers can use, the Indian Express reported.





Kareena uploaded a video clip with a collage of adorable photos of Taimur over the years. Along with the photos she wrote, "My child, I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do, which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow."

She continued, "God bless you my hardworking boy, but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake," added the Bollywood superstar, giving us goosebumps with her advice. Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy, but above all else; do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son, my Tim," she concluded.

The book is set to cover medical aspects about pregnancy with focus on the mother and her symptoms. The journal will also include Lal Singh Chaddha actor’s tips from managing morning sickness to diet plan, exercise, wellness and baby nursery.