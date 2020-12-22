Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to his mother Teji, shares rare throwback photo Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Amitabh Bachchan’s tribute to her mother Teji, shares rare throwback photo on her death anniversary

Bollywood’s most celebrated actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a nostalgic post with his fans on Instagram as he shared a rare throwback picture with his mom Teji on her death anniversary.

BigB, 78, who is an avid social media user, has a huge number of fan following on his social media accounts. The Badla actor recently posted a nostalgic moment. He shared a rare throwback picture on Instagram.





On Monday, he posted a black and white picture of a younger Amitabh posing for the camera with his mom Teji Bachchan and brother Ajitabh. Along with the photo, he wrote in caption, “that very special day when you simply had to get photographed... Ma, younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.”

Amitabh Bachchan's mom Teji Bachchan has passed away in 2007.





On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the much-anticipated movie titled Brahmastra along with actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.