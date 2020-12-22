Salman Khan and Ayush Sharmas intense face-off in first look of ‘Antim The Final Truth is out

Bollywood’s Dabangg superstar Salman Khan’s fans are enjoying the treat before the actor’s birthday as he dropped the first look of his much-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth.
The brand-new teaser was shared by the actor on his Instagram on Monday. Fans are super excited to watch the film starring Salman, opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan).
In the teaser, Salman and Aayush will be seen fighting it out in the action film. Salman, 54, captioned the post: "Antim begins."
The teaser features an intense fight sequence between the two actors. Playing a Sikh character in the film Salman can be seen sporting a turban. The Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial will be produced by Salman Khan Films. Antim is slated for a 2021 release.
{{excerpt}}