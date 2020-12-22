Shah Rukh Khan looks back at first meeting with Imran Khan Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Shah Rukh Khan revealed about how rude Imran Khan was when they first met

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in an interview in 2016 and recalled his unpleasant first meeting with Imran Khan. He also stated that he really is a big fan of him.

The 55-year-old star said that he was excited to meet Mr. Imran Khan who was playing cricket back then, and the actor had asked him for an autograph to which he responded rudely.

"My fan moment, I don’t know. It was kind of negative. I asked Mr Imran Khan for an autograph but he got a little angry because he had just gotten an out from a low score” Khan said.

The My Name is Khan actor later revealed that he did tell Prime Minister Imran Khan that he got really upset when he was scolded by him.

"When we were growing up I really liked sportsman Imran Khan sab. I even got a chance to meet him when he came to Delhi and he ended up scolding me. That was my first meeting as a fan with anyone,” SRK told.

"He scolded quite a lot. But then I complained to him about it three years ago,” he added.

"He had gotten an out after a few runs and the team was struggling. I was just standing there waiting to get his autograph knowing I would only get that chance if he gets an out, which he did. But he was really angry at the time so he just scolded me, making sure I’d get out of his way. I told him about how bad that felt later on but yeah, big fan,” he further added.