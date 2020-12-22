Naimal Khawar Khan sets dance floor on fire at sisters Mehendi: WATCH Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Naimal Khawar grooved to ‘Expert Jatt’ at sister Fiza Khawar’s Mehendi

Naimal Khawar Khan sets dance floor on fire at sister’s Mehendi: WATCH

On Monday, Naimal Khawar Khan surprised fans as she was seen dancing at her sister Fiza’s Mehendi. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in an exquisite ensemble by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

Fiza’s Mehendi took place in Lahore and both the sisters were seen rocking the dance floor with their great dance moves.

In one of the many dance videos that has gone viral from the Mehendi event, Naimal was seen dancing to Expert Jatt by Nawab.





Both the sisters were spotted dancing with their friends and cousins. It seemed like they really enjoyed the event as they danced their hearts out.

The 27-year-old star donned a red and gold ensemble with she paired with sea green colored duppata.

Moreover, The mother-of-one concluded her look with heavy jewelry and makeup.