Ali Zafar releases ‘Bhaee Hazir Hai rap song, announces new competition for fresh rappers Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Ali Zafar's new song ‘Bhaee Hazir Hai’ also brings a big opportunity for fresh rappers

Pakistani singer and musician Ali Zafar never fails to amaze the audience with his extraordinary artistic skills. The Channo singer, who took over fans’ hearts with his first track is still ruling them with the best of his music and songs.

Internationally acclaimed singer has recently released his first ever rap song title, Bhaee Hazir Hai. The song’s name may sound familiar to his fans as Zafar used the phase for the first time in February when singer Ali Azmat accused him of hiring bloggers to spread hate against the anthem for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Azmat’s anthem Tayyar Hain was criticized on the social media as netizens wanted Zafar to produce song for the popular cricket franchise.

During this battle on social media, Zafar posted a video on Twitter and said sarcastically, “Whatever problem you have in life, whether it’s social, or economic or the failure of a song or an event, there’s only one person responsible for it and that’s me.”





Zafar’s latest produced song Bhaee Hazir Hai is also a chance for fresh rapper to be a part of his new song and win a cash prize. He shared the video on Instagram with his new song playing in the background. He has announced that we are going to hold a competition for Bhaee Hazir Hai, in which rap singers can take part.





The Teefa In Trouble star said that the rappers should download and rap the beat of Bhaiee Hazir Hai and record the video and post it to their Facebook page and tag lightingale record. The rap will be posted on Lightingale records Facebook page for voting.