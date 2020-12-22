Katrina Kaif requests people to donate for Disadvantaged Childrens education Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Katrina Kaif asked followers and fans to donate for lesser privileged children’s schooling

Katrina Kaif requests people to donate for Disadvantaged Children’s education

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and requested her 45.7 million followers to support Madurai School by donating and through their help the underprivileged children would be able to access quality education.

The 37-year-old star along with her mother is working with Mountain View School in Madurai, which provides education for lesser privileged kids, particularly girls. The school has been working for children’s education since 2015.

Kaif shared a short clip of Mountain View School kids and wrote a caption alongside it that read as “So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more”.





“Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfill their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another,” she added.