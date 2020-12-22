Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardaris fiancé Mahmood Choudhry discloses wedding venue Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s fiancé Mahmood Choudhry discloses wedding venue

The eldest daughter of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari exchanged rings with Mahmood Choudhry in an engagement ceremony held at the Bilawal House in Karachi earlier this month.

Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiancé Mahmood Choudhry will be tying the knot soon. He just announced that his "destination" wedding will be in Pakistan in short post on Instagram Saturday.





He shared a new picture from their engagement with family and friends with a short caption as well. Mahmood said his friends had asked him if his and Bakhtawar's wedding will be a destination wedding.

He announced that the destination will be the one and only Pakistan.

Around 100-150 guests attended Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony including father Asif Ali Zardari and sister Aseefa Bhutto. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skipped the festivities after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.