Ayeza Khan shares adorable moments with her kids

Pakistani actress and model Ayeza Khan has stunned her fans with her gorgeous and glamourous Instagram presence. The actress, who has delivered outstanding acting performances in blockbusters drama serials of the year has been enjoying her family time.





The famed Meray Pass Tum Ho lead actress recently posted an adorable picture with her daughter Hoorain along with a lovely caption. Ayeza wrote, “All she wants is a friend who listens to her stories and answers all her questions. ##mydaughterhooraintaimoor.” She added a cute heart emoticon in the caption as well.





Married to actor Danish Taimoor, Ayeza expressed her love for her son Rayan in another post with an more interesting caption, as she wrote, “I am his Partner in crime”.#mysonRayanTaimoor”







