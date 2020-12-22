‘Cant make time for acting in dramas says Fahad Mustafa Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Fahad Mustafa talked about hosting show, handling production, acting in TV dramas and much more

‘Can’t make time for acting in dramas’ says Fahad Mustafa

Recently, Fahad Mustafa appeared in an interview with BBC Urdu and discussed about multiple things that he has been doing from handling production to hosting his show.

The 37-year-old actor said that because he is doing so many things all together, he does not get to make time for acting in dramas.

"Thank God I'm doing a lot, producing TV dramas, hosting the game show Jeeto Pakistan, working in commercials and making films right before the Corona pandemic. Maybe I can't do so much simultaneously so I'm not acting.in dramas” Jeeto Pakistan host said.

"If I do dramas, then I won't be able to do all this. Right now I am a producer and I think for others. It has a different flavour, but if you start acting in a play, everything else will be affected. It's not that I don't have the heart to work on TV, maybe I don't have the time. I might do it when the time comes” the Na Maloom Afraad star added.

"Not every play can teach people. We can't teach people with every drama, but we try to do as much as we can, TV is now a business as well as an entertainment, and we can't always persuade people to do specific things or not” he further added as he highlighted that not every drama or film can teach people some lesson.

"If the name of this drama had been something else, it probably wouldn't have happened. We come directly so people know” he stated while talking about Nand.

"If the audience has to make a decision, do it after the story is over, not in the middle. Like it or not, people are watching dramas and it is being watched not only in Pakistan but also abroad. Not only do these dramas go on trend, but people also enjoy them. Isn't it time to end the ban?" Mustafa continued.

"Our dramas ask people questions they probably don't want to hear, and you always flinch or run around saying you're wrong, Maybe that's why our dramas are banned and removed. We also talk to PEMRA officials, they are good people, it is our job to keep them busy” he concluded.