Jennifer Lopez reveals reason behind postponing wedding with Alex Rodriguez Web Desk | December 22, 2020 Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have discussed about never getting married like Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lopez talked about her marriage plans and why she had to postpone wedding with Alex Rodriguez.

Cohen asked Jennifer if she and Alex have ever considered never marrying just like Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn.

“Oh yeah we’ve talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?, And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though,” 51-year-old quickly responded.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned at all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘okay, we got to cancel everything.’ And we just started kind of like, and we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, we gotta cancel it. So we, we canceled it," J. Lo added.

“You just think to yourself, ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way’. But the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, ‘Do you have to, should we?’ It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush it’ll happen when it happens," she concluded.