Ayesha Omar brings back iconic trends with jaw-dropping tie-dye saree Web Desk | December 23, 2020 'Look at the tie-dye side,' writes Ayesha

Ayesha Omar has become one of the most sought-after fashion icons in the industry.

Taking to her Instagram this Tuesday, the Karachi Se Lahore actress slipped into a ravishing mustard saree, leaving all her fans in awe.

"Look at the tie-dye side ," she captioned in her latest social media update.



Omar’s funky saree was designed by Sana Parekh and Wajahat Mansoor. The diva accessorized her look with a gorgeous pair of earrings, designed by Zee Collection.





The 39-year-old star who tied her tresses up in a bun, was celebrating womanhood.

"The magic of Timeless is such that it's always new at any moment. Celebrating womanhood with our gorgeous ayesha.m.omar in this tie and dye saree," wrote Wajahat Mansoor while posting the same picture.