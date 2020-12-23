Sarwat Gillani thanks friends for filling her birthday with love Web Desk | December 23, 2020 Gillani shared a thread of happy pictures with balloons and bouquets from her admirers

Sarwat Gillani thanks friends for filling her birthday 'with love'

Sarwat Gilani could not be more grateful on her birthday.

One of the most versatile actresses of Pakistan, Sarwat Gilani, turned 38 on December 22. The diva was showered with love not only from her fans, but her famous friends from the fraternity too.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star shared a thread of pictures with balloons and bouquets she received from her admirers.

"Thank you for filling my days with love, flowers, balloons and beautiful gifts! You all made me feel so very special and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart! shehlachatoor saratkp hasanrizvi.official & sairasaigal," she captioned with a bunch of heart emoticons.





Earlier this week, Gilani also celebrated a big birthday bash with the cast and crew of her latest ground-breaking web series, Churails.