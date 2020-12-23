Mehwish Hayat rocks an all-red look, leaving fans in awe Web Desk | December 23, 2020 'Eye contact is way more intimate than words will ever be ..,' writes Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat turns 'Lady In Red' for latest look

Mehwish Hayat is sharing the secrets of being confidet in her latest post.

In an Instagram post, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress shared a ravishing picture in red, posing sideways.

Donning a red cape with elegant diamond earrings, Mehwish Hayat definitely left fans jaw-dropped and help them ward off their mid-week blues.







"Eye contact is way more intimate than words will ever be .." captioned Mehwish alongside her latest social media update.



The actress only recently made it to the headlines when an old resurfaced video revealed she had a major crush on politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.