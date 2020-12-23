Sussanne Khan shoots down claims of her arrest Web Desk | December 23, 2020 'I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police,' says Khan

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, was allegedly arrested for not following Covid-19 standard operating protocols in a party earlier this week.

After netizens and media bashed the star, Khan defended herself in a 'humble clarification'.

“Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote.

Khan also added, “I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards, Sussane.”

According to the police, 34 people were arrested at the very same party under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).