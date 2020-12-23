Rakhi Sawants husband Ritesh refutes fake marriage rumors Web Desk | December 23, 2020 'I want to do so to support Rakhi and tell the world that she didn't lie about our marriage,' says Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh condemns fake marriage rumors: 'already in touch with the Bigg Boss'

Rakhi Sawant has always had a notorious image, specially when it comes to marriage. From the reality showRakhi Ka Swayamvar to faking marriages a few other times, nobody believes the TV star when she says she is married to a businessman named Ritesh.

Before joining Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi shared her distress in an interview.



"Everything will be revealed in due time. I will speak about it inside the house. I feel like a married single woman. My life has become a joke because my husband doesn't want to come out in front of people."

After allegations spiraled out of control, Ritesh finally decided to speak up for his wife.

Speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Ritesh said:

"I know that many people didn't believe Rakhi because of her past experiences. She had tried to do a spoof on marriage once and iss baar bhi sher aaya wali baat ho gayi. But I can tell you that we are definitely a married couple. I am now willing to come and face everyone. I am already in touch with the Bigg Boss makers and the channel. We are discussing the possibility of my entry inside the house. If I go, I want to do so to support Rakhi and tell the world that she didn't lie about our marriage. I want to go in as a contestant because the makers are introducing new wild card entries again."

Netizens are now eagerly waiting to see how things pan out once Ritesh makes an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.