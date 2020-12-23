Mira Rajput mirrors husband Shahid Kapoor in her latest post Web Desk | December 23, 2020 Posing sideways just like her husband, Mira wrote, 'Ditto @shahidkapoor.'

Mira Rajput poses like Shahid Kapoor in her adorable style

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput undoubtedly are the cutest Bollywood couple on the block.

Both husband and wife often jokingly get back at each other on their social media. This time around, it was Mira who copied Shahid's latest pose.

On Tuesday,Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a breathtaking monochrome selfie.

Intensely pulling off a woolen hoodie and cap, Shahid Kapoor captioned:

“Dig deep. Nothing comes for free. Find that place within that loves the grind. Whatever it is that keeps you going. Pushing forward. Headwind tailwind whatever. . Keep it real and always make it count.”







Friends from the fraternity were quick to respond. While Hrithik Roshan commented to the post, “100,” Kunal Khemu called him “kadak”.

Only a few hours later, Mira also shared a monochrome picture of herself posing sideways.





“Ditto shahidkapoor,” she teased husband in the caption.



The adorable Mira donned a sweat shirt and paired her look with loose curls.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput on July 7,2015. The couple has two beautiful kids together- Misha and Zain.