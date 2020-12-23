Ranveer Singh looks uber cool in photos from set of ‘Cirkus Web Desk | December 23, 2020 Ranveer Singh posted pictures from shoot of upcoming Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Cirkus’

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from sets of the film with his 34.3 million followers. He can be seen shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

The 35-year-old Bollywood star looked really handsome in all the three photos that he posted. He donned a t-shirt and it looked like he had all his focus on the scene.

Singh sported his signature mustache and concluded his look with some necklaces and earrings.





The Simmba star will be playing double role inCirkus. The story revolves around pair of twins who gets separated when they are born. Eventually, the four identical twins will cross paths which will lead to confusion and chaos.

Cirkus is all set to be released in the year 2021 and it is directed and produced by Rohit Shetty.