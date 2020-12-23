Bushra Ansari stuns in Madam Noor Jahans saree Web Desk | December 23, 2020 Bushra Ansari stole fan’s hearts by wearing Madam Noor Jahan’s saree

On Tuesday, Bushra Ansari took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in Madam Noor Jahan’s saree.

She surprised her fans as she looked stunning in the saree.

The 64-year-old actress felt overwhelmed as she wore Noor Jahan’s saree. She wrote a caption alongside her picture that read as “FEELING SO LUCKY..TO WEAR THE SAME SARI OF MADAM NOOR JAHAN GIFTED TO ME BY HER DAUGHTERS.THX NAZIA SHAZIA MINA..”.

“I AM FEELING SO EMOTIONAL WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL GIFT.THE SAME SARI SHE TOUCHED N WORE..IN TARRUNNUM.ON HER 20TH BARSI.U CAN WATCH MY SPECIAL TRIBUTE FOR MALIKA ON MY YOU TUBE CHANNEL.23RD DEC” Aangan Terha star added.





The Fifty aur Fifty star got appreciated by fans and celebrities on her special tribute to Madam Noor Jahan on her 20th death anniversary.