Brad Pitt to celebrate Christmas with three kids as custody battle continues Web Desk | December 23, 2020 Brad Pitt is all ready to celebrate Christmas with twins Vivienne and Knox and daughter Shiloh

It has been reported that Brad Pitt will spend Christmas with twins Vivienne and Knox and daughter Shiloh as the battle for custody continues with his ex Angelina Jolie.

According to Us Weekly“They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve”.

“Previously discussed spending the holidays as a family when they were ‘getting along’ earlier this year, but plans have since changed” the US Weekly citing the source continued while talking about ex-couple previous plans.

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama. Sadly, their children are collateral damage” source added.

As per Us Weekly’s source Jolie “wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county”.

The former couple has been fighting over children’s custody ever since they separated.