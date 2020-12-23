Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus Web Desk | December 23, 2020 Anwar Maqsood has tested positive for coronavirus after going through several tests

President of Arts Council Ahmad Shah took to his Facebook page and urged fans to pray for Anwar Maqsood's health. It's been reported that scriptwriter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shah stated “Living legend Anwar Maqsood is unwell, please pray for his early recovery”.

The 85-year-old had to go through multiple tests after falling sick. According to son Bilal Maqsood, his father is getting better.

Previously, a lot of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus ever since its second wave hit Pakistan. The stars that have contracted the virus include Usman Mukhtar, Mahira Khan, Sangeeta, Neelam Muneer and Behroze Sabzwari.

Fans took to social media to wish the television host a very speedy recovery after learning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.