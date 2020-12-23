Sara Ali Khan wearing all-white gown stuns fans

On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share multiple pictures in a gorgeous white ensemble with her 29.2 million followers۔
The 25-year-old star looked stunning in an all-white wedding dress. In some of the pictures she can be seen with co-star Varun Dhawan.
The exquisite photos are from Dhawan and Sara’s upcoming movie Coolie No.1. She look breathtakingly beautiful in a white gown and kept her look minimal as her makeup and jewelry was very light.
The co-stars can be seen shooting for a scene in a church.
Varun looked handsome as he also donned a white suit.
The upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 is all set to release on 25th December. The remake of 1995 film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by David Dhawan.
{{excerpt}}