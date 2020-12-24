Varun Dhawan was warned about working with Sarah Ali Khan in Coolie No.1 Web Desk | December 24, 2020 Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal had told Varun 'Bachke Rehna'

Varun Dhawan was warned about working with Sarah Ali Khan in Coolie No.1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's first ever romantic comedy, Coolie No.1, is just a few days away from its release.

While the duo is currently promoting their upcoming flick, both the actors will be spotted on The Kapil Sharma Show this week. In a recently released promo of the show, fans can see Varun Dhawan teasing Sara Ali Khan.

In the short clip, the Student of the Year actorreveals that three of his friends from the fraternity, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, had warned him about working with Sara.

In the video, Varun said, “Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha”. When Sara asked, “Kya bola tha?”, Varun replied, “Ki bachke rehna.”

For the unversed, Coolie No.1 is a remake of 1995 Govinda film under the same title. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is set to release on at OTT platform this week.