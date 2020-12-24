Jibran Nasir surprises fiancé Mansha Pasha on their anniversary: See photos Web Desk | December 24, 2020 Mansha Pasha shares a glimpse from her engagement anniversary’s surprise event

Pakistani actress and model Mansha Pasha left her fans in awe as she shared glimpses of the lovely surprise planned by her fiancé Jibran Nasir on the event of their very first engagement anniversary on her Instagram Stories.









Looking at the pictures, one could obviously say that Jibran has set the couple goals for many as he planned the décor in simplistic but beautiful manner. The place was decked out in twinkling fairy lights and adorable couple photos across each wall.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Kabootar famed actress shared some lovely moments from a rooftop celebration, filled with fairy lights, friends with guitars and wholesome moments with close friends.

Mansha also celebrated the moment via a low-key celebratory throwback picture to their engagement day. All with a caption that read, “One year today Alhumdolilah.”

The couple made their relationship official at a small day affair held at Jibran's relative's house last year in December.