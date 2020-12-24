Kareena Kapoor shares a rare picture with Saif Ali Khan from early marriage days Web Desk | December 24, 2020 Kareena, Saif dedicated the picture to a close friend on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to miss an update on her social media. From throwback pictures to up-close photos with family, Bebo's Instagram is always hot and happening.

This time around, the Jab We Met actress has shared a rare picture with husband Saif that was clicked back in the days when the couple got married.

The picture, which Kareena dedicated to a close friend on her birthday, was definitely a pleasant walk down the memory lane for all of the diva's fans.

"Happy birthday my darling Gally. We miss us all being together... very soon... god willing. Here’s to Chiswick dinners," captioned Kareena with the picture.







Fans could see Saif wearing a white shirt paired with a black sweater, while Kareena donned a no-make up look in a beige shawl.



Currently, Kareena and Saif are expecting their second baby together this year. The actress herself is quite vocal about her pregnancy and loves to maintain a work-life balance.