Priyanka Chopra reveals who she is missing the most these days

Priyanka Chopra reveals who she is missing the most in her Instagram post

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed that she has been missing her dearly two pet dogs, Diana and Panda, the most in her latest Instagram post.





The Sky Is Pink actress, who has been in London for the holiday season with husband Nick Jonas shared a throwback picture with her pets.

On Wednesday, the international icon turned to social media to post a cutesy picture of her holding her two pets.

"Miss you pandathepunk," she captioned the photo.





On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her movie We Can Be Heroes and Netflix’s The White Tiger.