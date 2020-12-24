Naimal Khawar Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi first appearance together at sisters wedding: Watch Web Desk | December 24, 2020 One could see Hamza Ali Abbasi holding Naimal by her shoulders, participating in all the fun and frolic

Naimal Khawar Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi first-ever appearance together at sister's wedding: Watch

Naimal Khawar Khan is currently busy with the wedding shenanigans of her younger sister, Fiza.

From dholak to baraat, the 27-year-old actor has had the perfect look for all the events. While she went all-out with a flowing choice of outfits, the Anaa star kept her makeup minimal.

Eagle-eyed fans who have been eagerly following the social media updates from the current wedding on the block, often searched for Naimal with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in one frame.

Well, that ended last night when the bride's family was busy with the 'Joota Chupai Rasm' (a tradition where the bride's sisters steal the groom's shoes in return for money).

Amid all the chaos, one could see Hamza Ali Abbasi holding Naimal by her shoulders, participating in all the fun and frolic. Donning a black shalwar kameez, the Alif actor looked absolutely dapper.

Watch here:



