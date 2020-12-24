On Noor Jehans 20th death anniversary, granddaughter Natasha Ali recreates her iconic look Web Desk | December 24, 2020 On Noor Jehan’s 20th death anniversary, granddaughter Natasha Ali recreates her iconic look

On the 20th death anniversary of the 'Queen of Melody', Noor Jehan, fans and renowned showbiz celebrities paid tribute to the 'Malika-e-Tarannum'for her exceptional services and contributions to the industry.

Noor Jehan, who ruled the film industry for more than 35 years, had sung more than six thousand songs in her career in Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi films.

On the death anniversary of the legendary singer, her granddaughter Natasha Ali Lakhani, who is makeup artist, paid tribute to her in the most loving way, by recreating her iconic look.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Over the years I’ve seen countless recreations of my Nano’s look. Everyone does it because they love her but each time I’ve seen one I hear her voice in my ears to do one that is close to home. The only time anyone in the family dressed up as her was my Mama for an absolutely amazing war song recreation directed by Shaan. That was just breathtaking & this was me paying homage to the woman who I looked up to as a little girl & hoped to look like her one day.”





“I’ve always been shy of it because no one can match her charisma but this year on her 20th anniversary I feel it’s befitting. Here is a teaser, the pictures of the final look & an igtv where I break down each step for you shall be up tonight on mashionpk. I didn’t want it to look costumey or over the top but instead capture an ounce of her essence that she’s sprinkled in all of her children & grandchildren. This shall always remain to be a cherished memory.”