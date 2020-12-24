Urwa Hocane doesnt think feminism is about equality Web Desk | December 24, 2020 Urwa Hocane doesn’t think feminism is about equality

Pakistani actress and model Urwa Hocane is one of the industry’s most bold actors who never shy away from voicing their opinions.

The Udaari famed actress recently appeared in Mira Sethi’s YouTube talk show Hello! Mira Sethi and she spoke about many things including her opinion on feminism.

She was asked about the word ‘bold’ which is otherwise positive, but has a negative connotation in our culture and has been associated with women, to which Urwa said, “People have unrealistic expectations from women. We’re always fitting ourselves in boxes so we get that validation. I have friends who aren’t ‘bold’ at all, but even they have so many labels attached to them.”







Mira also asked if the Rangreza actress is herself a feminist? “I am a feminist. But I don’t think feminism is about hating the other gender,” said Urwa.

The Tich Button producer expressed her opinion on feminism as for her it is not about equality. “It’s about knowing you’re no less, knowing your place. It’s about coexisting. I don’t even want to use the word equal or say feminism is about equality because even that is misconstrued. I would rather say it is about coexisting and so that people understand that we also exist and so we have our rights,” she concluded.