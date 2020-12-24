Fahad Mustafas ‘Dunk narrates the story of false accusations of sexual harassment Web Desk | December 24, 2020 Fahad Mustafa’s ‘Dunk’ narrates the story of false accusations of sexual harassment

Pakistani showbiz industry’s prominent name actor and producer Fahad Mustafa is once again set to surprise his audience with his latest project drama serial Dunk.

Recently, in an interview with Bakhabar Savera, Fahad discussed the plot of Dunk that revolves around false accusations of sexual harassment.

Fahad, as a producer said that “We [Big Bang Productions] have always tried to show different kinds of stories,” said Fahad. “We also made a drama Meri Guriya which told the story of [the rape victim] Zainab.”

The Mohsin Ali Shah written drama serial showcases the reality in some cases of false accusations. “95% cases of sexual harassment are genuine but, in some cases, people are falsely accused, so we have to tell every kind of story,” said Fahad.

“As producer it is my responsibility to tell every kind of story and I believe people will enjoy watching this drama,” he added.

Furthermore, the Load Wedding actor said that his new drama depicts reality very closely and that Dunk “is a tribute to every victim who has been falsely accused of sexual harassment”.

The Badar Mehmood-directorial Dunk features, Bilal Abbas Khan, Sana Javed, Shahood Alvi and Noman Ejaz in lead roles. The cast also includes Fahad Sheikh, Tara Mahmood, Saifi Hassan, Salma Hassan, Kanwal Khan and Azekah Daniel.